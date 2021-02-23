We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
What's in the Cards for NRG Energy's (NRG) Q4 Earnings?
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.99% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
With economic operations gradually reopening, the utility is likely to have benefited from improving demand from the Commercial and Industrial group. In addition, steady demand from residential space is likely to have aided fourth-quarter earnings.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents, indicating a 31.48% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Suggests
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
NRG Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: NRG Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and is a #3 Ranked player at present.
Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently.
