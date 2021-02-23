Magnite (MGNI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Magnite ( MGNI Quick Quote MGNI - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been moved up 2 cents to 17 cents per share over the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $82 million, suggesting a 69.1% surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, the average surprise being 78.2%. Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement. Factors to Consider
Magnite’s fourth-quarter performance is anticipated to have benefited from strength across all of its formats and device types, which include Connected Television (CTV), non-CTV video, mobile and display.
In programmatic ad-supported CTV, the company is likely to have gained from increased cord cutting and growing traction of ad-supported programmatic CTV led by a shift from direct sales to programmatic ad-spending. Moreover, expanded live sports access on ad-supported CTV, along with robust adoption of ad-supported free and lower-cost content and growing streaming TV content line-up are expected to have been major growth drivers for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s CTV business. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Markedly, in the third quarter of 2020, Magnite’s CTV revenues jumped 51% year over year to $11.1 million, primarily on the elevated CTV spending by advertisers in the technology, direct to consumer, and consumer packaged goods verticals. This strong momentum is likely to have continued to fuel top-line growth in the fourth quarter as well. Further, the top line is likely to have gained from solid demand for the company’s CTV addressability capabilities, which provides data-driven audience targeting features to advertisers. Apart from this, growing momentum of Demand Manager among publishers is likely to have been a major positive. In addition, expansion of the company’s publisher-focused prebid offering with Demand Manager Mobile is likely to have aided contract wins in the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, Magnite’s TV content reporting platform was selected by Crackle Plus, to share content metadata with the latter’s advertising partners. Furthermore, contributions from a broad partner base, including Disney ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) , Sling, Pluto, DISH ( DISH Quick Quote DISH - Free Report) and Tubi, along with device manufacturing companies, such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio, and broadcasting cable companies, such as Discovery ( DISCA Quick Quote DISCA - Free Report) , FOX and NBC, are anticipated to have been conducive to Magnite’s top-line growth in the quarter under review. 5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Magnite (MGNI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Magnite (MGNI - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been moved up 2 cents to 17 cents per share over the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $82 million, suggesting a 69.1% surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, the average surprise being 78.2%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Magnite, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Magnite, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Magnite, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider
Magnite’s fourth-quarter performance is anticipated to have benefited from strength across all of its formats and device types, which include Connected Television (CTV), non-CTV video, mobile and display.
In programmatic ad-supported CTV, the company is likely to have gained from increased cord cutting and growing traction of ad-supported programmatic CTV led by a shift from direct sales to programmatic ad-spending.
Moreover, expanded live sports access on ad-supported CTV, along with robust adoption of ad-supported free and lower-cost content and growing streaming TV content line-up are expected to have been major growth drivers for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s CTV business. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Markedly, in the third quarter of 2020, Magnite’s CTV revenues jumped 51% year over year to $11.1 million, primarily on the elevated CTV spending by advertisers in the technology, direct to consumer, and consumer packaged goods verticals. This strong momentum is likely to have continued to fuel top-line growth in the fourth quarter as well.
Further, the top line is likely to have gained from solid demand for the company’s CTV addressability capabilities, which provides data-driven audience targeting features to advertisers.
Apart from this, growing momentum of Demand Manager among publishers is likely to have been a major positive. In addition, expansion of the company’s publisher-focused prebid offering with Demand Manager Mobile is likely to have aided contract wins in the to-be-reported quarter.
Additionally, in the fourth quarter, Magnite’s TV content reporting platform was selected by Crackle Plus, to share content metadata with the latter’s advertising partners.
Furthermore, contributions from a broad partner base, including Disney (DIS - Free Report) , Sling, Pluto, DISH (DISH - Free Report) and Tubi, along with device manufacturing companies, such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio, and broadcasting cable companies, such as Discovery (DISCA - Free Report) , FOX and NBC, are anticipated to have been conducive to Magnite’s top-line growth in the quarter under review.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>