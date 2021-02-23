In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 22, 2021
Facebook Inc. (FB - Free Report) is the world’s largest social media platform. Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Facebook is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. Facebook has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. This company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by double digits recently. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained by double digits also and has a Momentum Score of ‘A’. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors