5 Hot Retail Earnings Charts
This is a busy week for earnings with over 1000 companies expected to report.
The retailers will start to report in earnest, as well as hot technology, restaurants, healthcare and hospitality companies.
Some were big winners in the pandemic but others may be big winners in the recovery.
Retailers: What Happens as the Pandemic Eases?
The retailers are entering into a transition period.
As the vaccine rolls out and the global economy reopens, what happens to the retailers who were big beneficiaries of the shift to online retail?
Do they keep their pandemic gains or will business slow?
These 5 retailers are the hot charts to watch this week.
1. Home Depot (HD - Free Report) has been a tremendous stock over the last 5 years and shares are still trading near 5-year highs. But shares are up “just” 13.2% over the last year versus 17% for the S&P 500. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years, in 2020. Will it beat again?
2. Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) has only missed once since 2019. Shares are trading at 5-year highs, up 116% over the last year. It trades with a forward P/E of 22, which isn’t as stretched as other retailers in 2021. Does Crocs still have more gas in the tank?
3. The TJX Companies (TJX - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but shares have busted out to new 5-year highs despite the challenges facing apparel and brick and mortar stores in 2020. It TJX a buy for 2021?
4. Wayfair (W - Free Report) was one of the biggest pandemic winners as everyone rushed to order desks, lamps and outdoor furniture while they were working and studying from home. It has beat 3 quarters in a row but shares have stalled for months after soaring during the start of the pandemic. Shares are actually down 11% in the last 6 months. What will be the catalyst for the shares in 2021?
5. Farfetch Limited (FTCH - Free Report) has missed 3 out of the last 4 quarters but the Street hasn’t cared. Shares of this online luxury marketplace are up 152% over the last year. Is it too hot to handle?
