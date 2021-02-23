We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Q4 Earnings Previews: Time to Buy Nvidia and Etsy Stock?
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we take a look at two tech stocks from very different areas of the economy, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) and Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) , ahead of the release of their upcoming quarterly earnings results to see if either stock might be worth buying.
The Nasdaq fell last week, after it closed at new records on February 12. The recent downturn continued on Monday, with the tech-heavy index down around 1.5% through late afternoon trading to start the last week of February. Peloton (PTON - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) , and other big pandemic winners posted some of the biggest declines. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , and many other giants also fell, as bond yields continued their recent rise, which has highlighted the tech sector’s somewhat stretched valuations.
Despite the recent downturn, market fundamentals remain strong and most of the big tech names have posted blowout earnings. Plus, the outlook for the first quarter and the rest of 2021 has improved significantly, and the vaccine rollout will hopefully help the economy return to something like normal later this year (also read: Earnings Start Growing Again).
On top of that, Wall Street seems to have bet on increased government spending. Therefore, the recent pullback is likely healthy, as the market had continued to hit new highs in 2021.
With this in mind,we dive into semiconductor standout Nvidia ahead of its Q4 earnings release on Wednesday. The stock has soared 120% in the last year, but it has cooled off over the past six months and it has lagged its industry during the trailing three months, up just 12%. This might make NVDA more enticing, as the GPU giant continues to expand its reach into data centers and beyond.
Moving on, Etsy has not only crushed NVDA in the last year, it has outclimbed Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) and is neck-and-neck with Tesla. The e-commerce firm has created a solid niche within the booming market that helped it grow long before the pandemic, and a recent dip could set up a better buying opportunity.
