4 ETFs to Invest in Robotics & Artificial Intelligence
Robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly becoming an integral part of our lives. There are so many AI enabled applications that impact our daily lives.
The pandemic further accelerated automation and the trend is likely to continue, with declining costs and improving performance. The global market for robots is expected to grow to about $210 billion by 2025, per Statista.
The ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO - Free Report) , the first ETF in the space, invests in 84 global companies that are driving transformative innovations in robotics, automation, and AI. 3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) and iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) are its top holdings.
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ - Free Report) is the largest product in the space, with over $2.7 billions in assets. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) get the highest allocations in the portfolio.
The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO - Free Report) is the cheapest product in the space. It follows an equal-weighted index. Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) and MicroStrategy are among the top holdings.
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT - Free Report) follows a modified equal-weighted index. Please watch the short video above to learn more about these ETFs.
Disclosure: I own IRBO in the ETF Investor Portfolio.
