We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Increased Cloud Adoption to Aid Salesforce (CRM) Q4 Earnings
Salesforce's (CRM - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, scheduled for a Feb 25 release, are likely to reflect benefits from increased adoption of the company's cloud-based solutions.
The company is likely to have gained from a robust demand environment, with customers having undergone a major digital transformation. Notably, digitization has been strengthening the firm’s strategic relationships. Its ability to provide an integrated solution for customers’ business problems is the key driver.
Click here to know how the company’s overall third-quarter results are likely to be.
Higher Cloud Adoption Likely to Have Aided Salesforce in Q4
Salesforce’s diverse cloud offerings are likely to have helped expand its clientele, fueling top-line growth. The rapid adoption of the SaaS-based Salesforce platform highlighted solid demand for the company’s cloud-based solutions.
Further, enhancement of customer experience is anticipated to have aided the cloud segment. The company’s focus on AI and substantial progress with the launch of Einstein Analytics makes us optimistic about its upcoming quarterly results.
salesforce.com, inc. Price and Consensus
salesforce.com, inc. price-consensus-chart | salesforce.com, inc. Quote
Moreover, the launch of Customer 360 Truth that helps connect all the data from across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and build a single Salesforce ID for each customer is likely to have boosted its performance.
Additionally, the company’s initiatives to capitalize on overseas demand for cloud-based applications are anticipated to have bolstered the top line during the period in discussion.
Significantly, Salesforce’s focus on building partnerships has not only helped it grab new deals but also expanded the firm’s operations internationally, which in turn, is expected to have fueled top-line growth.
Partnership agreements with the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , International Business Machines, Apple, HP, Dell and others for the firms’ cloud services are likely to have aided its performance as well during the fiscal fourth quarter.
Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>