Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) Flight Makes Emergency Landing on Engine Issue
Per a Reuters report, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) made an emergency landing at Salt Lake International Airport on Feb 22 after an engine performance issue cropped up.
Flight DL2123, en route to Seattle, WA from Atlanta, GA, was operating on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft. A Delta spokeswoman reportedly stated that the plane diverted “out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines.”
She further added that “the flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance” and that Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), was working to re-accommodate customers on another flight.
On a similar incident, last weekend, a United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) flight, operating on a Boeing 777 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Denver International Airport after its right engine failed. Soon after this fiasco, the carrier announced that it was "voluntarily & temporarily" withdrawing the 24 Boeing 777 jets currently in its fleet, from service. The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) has also recommended the temporary suspension of these jets. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration stated that it required increased inspections of the Boeing 777 jets. Both United Airlines and Boeing carry a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
