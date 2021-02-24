We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is CI Financial Corp. (CIXX - Free Report) . CIXX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.32. Over the last 12 months, CIXX's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.38 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 6.75.
CIXX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CIXX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.13. Over the past 52 weeks, CIXX's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.84.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in CI Financial Corp.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CIXX is an impressive value stock right now.