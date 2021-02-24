We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
5 Pandemic Winner Earnings Charts
This is a busy week for earnings with over 1000 companies expected to report.
The retailers will start to report in earnest, as well as hot technology, restaurants, healthcare and hospitality companies.
Some of these companies were big winners in the pandemic.
Can the Pandemic Winners Keep Winning?
They helped companies make online sales, sold more gaming chips, created vaccines, helped people socially distance while vacationing and sold millions of masks.
But what happens in 2021 as the pandemic eases?
5 Pandemic Winner Earnings Charts to Watch This Week
1. Square (SQ - Free Report) has soared over 200% in the last year. It has a great earnings surprise track record with just one miss since 2017. But with a forward P/E of 256, is it too hot to handle?
2. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years. Impressive. Shares are up 95% in the last year but they have stagnated over the last 6 months. Can it break out again on this earnings report?
3. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) is coming off a miss last quarter but who cares? It’s coronavirus vaccine is rolling out to millions of people. Shares are up 775% over the last year. Is all the good news already priced in?
4. Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) just IPO’d in December 2020 so this is it’s first report as a public company. Shares are up 34% since the IPO. The Zacks Consensus is looking for a loss of $9.18.
5. Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Etsy shop owners have sold millions in masks since the pandemic has begun. Shares are up 285% over the last year. But what now? Will all the new customers stick around to buy non-pandemic products?
