We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Fidelity Mutual Funds You Must Add to Your Portfolio Today
Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a wide spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to clients.
At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $9.8 trillion under management (as of Dec 31, 2020). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.
Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio (FSCSX - Free Report) invests majority of assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. It primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies. FSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 28.1%.
As of the end of December 2020, FSCSX held 72 issues with 22.84% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (FBGRX - Free Report) seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in blue-chip companies. The fund, which focuses primarily on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has returned 29.8% in the past three years.
Sonu Kalra has been the fund manager of FBGRX since 2009.
Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio (FSPHX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The non-diversified fund invests majority of assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of products or services used for or in connection with health care or medicine. FSPHX has returned 20.7% in the past three years.
FSPHX has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared with the category average of 1.18%.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>