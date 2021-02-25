We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Diebold Nixdorf, is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBD's full-year earnings has moved 21.88% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DBD has gained about 36.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 1.47% on average. This means that Diebold Nixdorf, is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, DBD belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.15% so far this year, meaning that DBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
DBD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.