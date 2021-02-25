We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Amazing Earnings Charts
This is a busy week for earnings with over 1000 companies expected to report.
The retailers will start to report in earnest, as well as hot technology, restaurants, healthcare and hospitality companies.
5 of these companies have great earnings surprise track records, with few misses in the last 5 years.
They also have momentum, with their shares trading near multi-year highs.
Can they beat again and keep their red-hot rallies going?
5 Amazing Earnings Charts
1. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) has been a leader among the restaurant stocks, even before the pandemic. But demand for pizza has soared during the pandemic and Domino’s has stepped in with its easy-to-use ordering app. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. Shares have weakened to start 2021 on fears that it has “peaked” due to the reopening. Has it?
2. DraftKings (DKNG - Free Report) has missed 3 quarters in a row but the Street hasn’t cared. Shares have soared 280% in the last year. Can it keep the momentum?
3. salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) has beat every quarter since 2017. That’s impressive, especially during a global pandemic. It has put together 2 big beats in a row the last 2 quarters. Shares are up 41% in the last year to new 5-year highs. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 72. Will it beat again?
4. Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST - Free Report) has beaten 5 quarters in a row. Shares are up 42% in the last year. Shares are trading at 34x forward earnings. Is there more gas in the tank?
5. Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record, with just 1 miss in the last 5 years. Impressive. Shares are at 5-year highs, up another 46% in 2021 as it’s considered to be a “reopen” trade. Shares trade at 691x forward earnings. Is it too hot to handle?
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>