The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Sleep Number Corp, Malibu Boats, Crocs, Mohawk Industries and Adtalem Global Education

Chicago, IL – February 25, 2021
Chicago, IL – February 25, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Sleep Number Corp. (
SNBR Quick Quote SNBR - Free Report) , Malibu Boats Inc. ( MBUU Quick Quote MBUU - Free Report) , Crocs Inc. ( CROX Quick Quote CROX - Free Report) , Mohawk Industries Inc. ( MHK Quick Quote MHK - Free Report) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. ( ATGE Quick Quote ATGE - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog: Solid Consumer Confidence Confirms Economic Recovery: Top Picks
Wall Street has been witnessing a solid run over the past 11 months. However, a section of economists and financial experts remain skeptical about whether Wall Street's rally corresponds to the Main Street's recovery.
Barring the labor market, several economic data released this year reflected that the U.S. economic recovery regained pace this year, after it slowed down in the last quarter of 2020. The latest example was the consumer confidence data of February.
Solid Consumer Confidence in February
On Feb 23, the Conference Board reported that Consumer Confidence Index rose to a three-month high of 91.3 in February from a revised 88.9 in January. The consensus estimate was 88.8. Present Situation Index climbed sequentially to 92 from 85.5 while Expectations Index fell marginally sequentially to 90.8 from 91.2.
The consumers who claimed business conditions are good increased to 16.5% from 15.8% sequentially while consumers who claimed business conditions are bad decreased to 39.9% from 42.4% sequentially. Likewise, consumers who claimed availability of enough jobs rose 21.9% from 20% sequentially while consumers who claimed jobs are hard to get declined to 21.2% from 22.5%.
Near-Term Drivers
The primary reason for growing consumer confidence in the first two months of 2021 was the Congressional approval of the $900 billion second round of fiscal stimulus in December 2020. On Jan 14, President Joe Biden proposed a new $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The proposed plan will increase direct payments to $2,000 from existing $600 and supplemental unemployment benefits of $400 per week through September. Minimum wage rate will be hiked to $15 per hour.
On Feb 23, in his semi-annual testimony on the economy before the Senate Banking Committee, the Fed Chairman reiterated the central bank's stand to pursue easy monetary policies as inflation is far below the Fed's target level and labor market has a long way to go before it reaches the pre-pandemic level.
The U.S. government has ramped up nationwide deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. Moreover, the new cases of coronavirus infections and hospitalization declined significantly this month. The combined effect of these two factors will lead to gradual reopening of the U.S. economy, which has been operating at sub-optimal level since lockdowns were imposed last year.
Reopening of the U.S. economy along with massive fiscal and monetary stimulus will strengthen the confidence of Americans in the economy, prompting them to spend higher. Notably, consumer spending is the largest component of U.S. GDP.
Arguments for Selecting Consumer Discretionary Stocks
The consumer discretionary sector comprises businesses that sell goods and services, which are considered non-essential by consumers. These are the products that consumers can avoid without any major consequences to their well-being.
In fact, these goods are desirable only if the available income of an individual is sufficient to purchase them. The consumer discretionary sector is likely to be a major gainer as the U.S. economy gradually returns to the pre-pandemic level as more parts of it reopen.
Our Top Picks
We have narrowed down our search to five consumer discretionary stocks that have surged more than 15% year to date and still have strong upside potential for the rest of 2021. All these stocks have witnessed robust earnings estimate revisions in the past seven to 30 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see
Sleep Number Corp. provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 24.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 32.6% over the past seven days. The stock price has soared 56.4% year to date.
Malibu Boats operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 69.3% for the current year (ending June 2021). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 11.2% over the past 30 days. The stock price has jumped 29.5% year to date. Crocs designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.4% over the past 30 days. The stock price has climbed 27.5% year to date.
Mohawk Industries designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and construction of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America and Flooring Rest of the World.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 35.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.6% over the past seven days. The stock price has rallied 26.1% year to date.
Adtalem Global Education provides a wide array of educational services across medical and healthcare, financial services and business and law worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.7% for the current year (ending June 2021). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 30 days. The stock price has appreciated 19.8% year to date.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
