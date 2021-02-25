Back to top

Company News for Feb 25, 2021

  • Shares of Vericel Corporation (VCEL - Free Report) rose 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s (LNG - Free Report) shares advanced 0.8% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.
  • Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co.’s (HZNP - Free Report) shares rallied 13.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05.
  • Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH - Free Report) gained 18.7% after the company came out with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.

