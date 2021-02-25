We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Gerdau (GGB) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.9% in Session
Gerdau S.A. GGB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $4.24 to $4.73 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Gerdau. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Gerdau currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Another stock worth considering in the Steel - Producers industry is ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
