Global Blood (GBT) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ( GBT Quick Quote GBT - Free Report) incurred a loss of $1 per share in fourth-quarter 2020, narrower than a loss of $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. However, the reported loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 97 cents.
The company’s revenues of $41.3 million, comprising solely of Oxbryta (voxelotor) sales, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39 million. The company generated $2.1 million in product sales in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Global Blood have rallied 13.6% year to date compared with the
industry’s increase of 5.4%. Quarter in Details
Importantly, the company recorded around 950 new prescriptions of Oxbryta in the fourth quarter, despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States during the same time.
Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter were $41.1 million, down 36.7% year over year, primarily attributable to lower expense for capitalization of Oxbryta manufacturing costs to inventory.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $58.6 million in the reported quarter, up 31.4% year over year due to higher employee-related costs and increased professional and consulting services cost.
As of Dec 31, 2020, Global Blood had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $560.9 million compared with $535.2 million as of Sep 30, 2020.
Full-Year Results
For 2020, Global Blood generated revenues of $123.8 million, reflecting a significant increase year over year.
For the same period, the company reported loss of $4.04 per share compared with the year-ago loss of $4.57 per share.
Pipeline Update
In January 2021, the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”)
completed the validation of Global Blood’s marketing authorization application for Oxbryta tablets and started its standard review process. The company is seeking full marketing approval from the EMA for Oxbryta to treat hemolytic anemia in patients with SCD who are 12 years of age and older. A potential nod in EU should boost Oxbryta sales in the future quarters.
Meanwhile, the company plans to get Oxbryta approved in the United States for the treatment of SCD in children as young as 4 years old.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Global Bloodcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector include
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( LXRX Quick Quote LXRX - Free Report) , Vericel Corporation ( VCEL Quick Quote VCEL - Free Report) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( DVAX Quick Quote DVAX - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Lexicon’s loss per share estimates have narrowed 74.2% for 2021 over the past 60 days. The stock has skyrocketed 126.5% year to date.
Vericel’s earnings estimates have been revised 11.7% upward for 2021 over the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 60.2% year to date.
Dynavax’s loss per share estimates have narrowed 62.2% for 2021 over the past 60 days. The stock has soared 110.8% year to date.
Image: Bigstock
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
