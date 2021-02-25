Itron (ITRI) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss

Itron, Inc. ( ITRI Quick Quote ITRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 140.7%. Further, the figure improved 6.6% from the previous quarter. However, the bottom line declined 9.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues were $525.2 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $564.6 million. Further, the top line decreased 2.8% sequentially and 16% year over year. Disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the demand environment were major concerns. Moreover, the weak performance of Device Solutions and Networked Solutions was a negative. Notably, product revenues were $451.4 million (86% of total revenues), down 18.9% year over year. Service revenues totaled $73.8 million (14%), which increased 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s bookings were $973 million and the backlog totaled $3.3 billion at the end of the reported quarter. Segments in Detail Device Solutions: The company generated revenues of $186.4 million (35.5% of total revenues) from the segment, down 10% from the year-ago quarter. Networked Solutions: Revenues from the segment were $277.4 million (52.8% of total revenues), down 25% year over year. Outcomes: The segment generated revenues of $61.3 million (11.7% of total revenues), up 14% on a year-over-year basis, owing to growing software license revenues. Operating Details
For the fourth quarter, Itron’s gross margin was 28.3%, which expanded 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by high-margin software license revenues.
Non-GAAP operating expenses were $116.2 million, down 21.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 150 bps year over year to 22.1%. Further, non-GAAP operating margin was 8.3%, expanding 90 bps from the year-ago quarter. Balance Sheet & Cash Flows
As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $206.9 million, down from $586.2 million as of Sep 30, 2020. Accounts receivables were $369.8 million, down from $386.9 million in the prior quarter.
Long-term debt at the end of the fourth quarter stood at $902.6 million compared with $1.31 billion at the end of the third quarter. Itron generated $38.9 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter compared with $45 million in the prior quarter. Moreover, the company generated free cash flow of $29.03 million in the quarter under review compared with$38 million in the last reported quarter. 2021 Guidance
For 2021, the company expects revenues between $2.23 billion and $2.33 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.29 billion.
Further, non-GAAP earnings for 2021 are anticipated to be $2.15-$2.55 per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.09 per share. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) , Workday, Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) and Analog Devices, Inc. ( ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) , each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Long-term earnings growth rates for CrowdStrike, Workday and Analog Devices are currently pegged at 25%, 25.36% and 12.25%, respectively.
