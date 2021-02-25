We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
The GameStop Frenzy Reignites
The GameStop (GME - Free Report) mania is back with the stock more tripling in value since yesterday afternoon. The markets are trying to pinpoint what catalyzed this exuberant demand for GME.
Activist GameStop investor, Ryan Cohen's seemingly innocuous tweet of a McDonald's ice-cream and a Frog Emoji may have triggered this GME buying frenzy. Whether it was this tweet or its CFO's forced resignation on Tuesday (February 23rd), the GME flame has been reignited.
GME has been gamified. The stock is no longer trading on anything fundamental or technical but utilized as a gambling tool. Regulators & critics have been pointing their fingers at Robinhood for 'gamifying' the stock market.
Robinhood's mobile app looks like any other low-stakes app on your phone, and speculative retail traders are treating it that way
Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, said yesterday that Robinhood has had a "regrettable" effect on this new wave of investors.
