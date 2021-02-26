We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oil Services ETF (OIH) Hits a 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 215% from its 52-week low price of $66/share.
Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
OIH in Focus
The underlying MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index tracks the overall performance of U.S.-listed companies involved in oil services to the upstream oil sector, which include oil equipment, oil services, or oil drilling. It has AUM of $865.6 million and charges 35 basis points in annual fees (see all Energy ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Oil prices have been hovering at the highest levels in more than 11 months, supported by monetary policy easing and lower crude production in the United States. This has boosted the hopes for a rebound in the crude production in the United States, which in turn has benefited the oil services companies.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems like the fund will remain strong in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 71.04, which gives cues of further rally. Operating backdrop is also in favor of the fund.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>