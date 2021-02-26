In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.5%
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $13.63 to $17.12 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Another stock worth considering in the Oil and Gas – Production Pipeline – MLB industry is Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
