Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX - Free Report) provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC - Free Report) manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE - Free Report) provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Identiv, Inc. (INVE - Free Report) operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT - Free Report) operates as an integrated health and wellness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - free report >>

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) - free report >>

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) - free report >>

Identiv, Inc. (INVE) - free report >>

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary reit tech-stocks