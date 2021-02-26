Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 26, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM - Free Report) rose 1.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH - Free Report) shares dipped 8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $2.33, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.31.
  • EMCOR Group, Inc.’s (EME - Free Report) shares advanced 1.3% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43.
  • Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR - Free Report) gained 4.3% after the company came out with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) - free report >>

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) - free report >>

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) - free report >>

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary consumer-staples