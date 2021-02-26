Clean Harbors, Inc.( CLH Quick Quote CLH - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2020 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Despite such encouraging bottom-line results, shares of the company have lost 2.5% since its earnings release on Feb 24.
Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Down 2.5% Since Q4 Earnings Beat
Clean Harbors, Inc.(CLH - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2020 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Despite such encouraging bottom-line results, shares of the company have lost 2.5% since its earnings release on Feb 24.
Adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 70.3% and increased 50% year over year. Total revenues of $796.2 million missed the consensus mark by 0.8% and declined 8.6% year over year due to the unprecedented market conditions.
Over the past year, shares of Clean Harbors have gained 11.8% against 17.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Let’s check out the numbers in detail.
Revenues by Segment
Environmental Services revenues of $546.06 million declined 5.5% year over year. Safety-Kleen revenues of $250.79 million fell 14.6% year over year.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA of $136.06 million increased 2.9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points (bps) year over year to 17.1%.
Segment wise, Environmental Services’ adjusted EBITDA was $132.11 million, up 12.7% year over year. Safety-Kleen’s adjusted EBITDA of $52.67 million declined 21.1% year over year.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Clean Harbors exited fourth-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $519.1 million compared with $475.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. Inventories and supplies were $220.49 million compared with $220.9 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $1.55 billion was flat sequentially.
The company generated $113.17 million in net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $69.58 million.
2021 Guidance
Clean Harbors expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $545-$585 million. Net income is anticipated to be in the band of $105-$146 million. Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $215 million and $255 million. Net cash from operating activities is projected between $400 million and $460 million.
Currently, Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Rollins’ (ROL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.
Automatic Data Processing’s (ADP - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>