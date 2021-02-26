We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Add 2 Routes for Widening Network
In a bid to expand its network, Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) intends to add two routes. Following this extension in May 2021, Southwest Airlines passengers will be able to access Montana and the Florida Panhandle. Notably, the Florida Panhandle includes cities like Destin and Fort Walton Beach. The new routes to these tourist-friendly spots are likely to attract additional traffic, particularly in the upcoming summer season.
As part of this geographical expansion, the Dallas-based carrier will start operating flight services to an 11th airport (Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport) in Florida on May 6, 2021. From the same date, daily flights connecting Destin/Ft. Walton Beach and Baltimore/Washington, Dallas (Love Field) as well as Nashville will initiate operations. Nonstop daily flights connecting Destin/Ft. Walton Beach and the Chicago (Midway) airport will commence on Jun 6. While flights on the Nashville route will be operated thrice a week (each way), the remaining routes will have one weekly flight either way. One-way fares on the routes begin at $69.
The other part of the expansion process will see Southwest Airlines introduce two daily nonstop flights (each way) on the Bozeman-Denver and Bozeman- Las Vegas routes on May 27. One-way fares on the routes are $39. Service to Denver will increase to four flights daily from Jun 6.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Southwest Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) , FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . While FedEx carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently, both Triton and Herc Holdings presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Triton, FedEx and Herc Holdings is pegged at 10%, 12% and 31.2%, respectively.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>