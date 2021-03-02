Back to top

Company News for Mar 1, 2021

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON - Free Report) declined 3.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.19 wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (PEG - Free Report) shares declined 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted operating earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP - Free Report) gained 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.
Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s (BLDR - Free Report) shares jumped 6.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92.


