We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Qorvo (QRVO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Qorvo is one of 628 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QRVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QRVO's full-year earnings has moved 10.82% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, QRVO has returned 5.09% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 4.44% on average. This shows that Qorvo is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, QRVO belongs to the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.03% this year, meaning that QRVO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to QRVO as it looks to continue its solid performance.