Top Stock Picks for Week of March 1, 2021
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, primarily focused on discovering and developing messenger RNA (mRNA) based therapies. Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate achieved 94.1% efficacy rate in primary analysis and the FDA granted EUA in December. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Moderna has agreements with big healthcare companies namely AstraZeneca, Merck and Vertex Pharmaceuticals for development of some of its pipeline candidates. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. Moderna has a favorable debt profile.
Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. When the company reports its Q4 earnings, Sea Limited’s digital entertainment (Garena) and e-commerce businesses are expected to have continued to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak and the holiday season in the fourth quarter. Garena is likely to have benefited from the continued popularity of Free Fire. Per Sensor Tower data, the game was the ninth top-grossing mobile game worldwide in December 2020. Moreover, Free Fire was the sixth most-downloaded mobile game in December. It was also the fourth most-downloaded mobile game in November and October. Moreover, the company’s e-commerce segment is likely to have gained traction from a strong uptick in Shopee, its online shopping platform. Additionally, SeaMoney’s strengthening integration with Shopee is expected to have aided Sea’s digital financial services business.
