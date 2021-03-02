We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
This Week's 5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts
Earnings season isn’t over yet.
There are over 550 companies expected to report earnings this week including many retailers and tech companies.
Which companies have the hottest earnings charts?
These 5 companies have excellent earnings surprise track records and their shares are trading near or at multi-year highs.
They’ve been big winners in this pandemic economy.
Can they keep their momentum as the vaccines roll out and the global economy reopens?
This Week’s 5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts
1. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) has not missed since it’s 2019 IPO. It’s been one of the biggest pandemic winners, with shares up over 400% at one point, but shares have weakened as the vaccine has rolled out. Has revenue peaked with the pandemic?
2. Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row. Shares are up 75% over the last year and are trading near 5-year highs. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 20. Is all the good news priced in?
3. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Shares of this cloud-based software provider for the global life sciences industry are up 95% in the last 12 months. It has one of the best charts of the week. Is it too hot to handle?
4. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA - Free Report) hasn’t missed in five years either. It’s an amazing earnings surprise track record. Shares had been trading in a narrow trading range for years but finally broke out over the past 6 months to 5- year highs, adding 94%. Is this break out for real?
5. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. The sporting goods retailers have been red-hot during the pandemic. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares have soared over 500% over the last year. Is all the good news priced in?
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>