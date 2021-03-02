Back to top

HyreCar (HYRE) Surges 12.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

HyreCar (HYRE - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.7% higher at $11.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of the company surged primarily on optimism surrounding the continued recovery in demand for its vehicles as the economy improves on accelerated vaccine distributions.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +64.5%. Revenues are expected to be $6.85 million, up 39.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For HyreCar,the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HYRE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

