USA Truck (USAK) Moves 12.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $15.62. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 33% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock surged primarily on optimism surrounding higher demand for trucking services and increased rates amid supply constraints.

This truckload carrier is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +153.9%. Revenues are expected to be $149 million, up 17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For USA Truck,the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 125% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on USAK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

