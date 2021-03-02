In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.7%
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $10.62 – $11.79 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has not seen any estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Shell Midstream Partners currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Price
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. price | Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Oil and Gas – Production Pipeline – MLB industry is Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
