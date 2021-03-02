We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Slack Technologies (WORK) in Q4 Earnings?
Slack Technologies, Inc.’s (WORK - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to have remained flat while revenues are likely to have increased year over year.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average beat being 81.2%.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $238.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 31.2%. Expansion of existing paid customers and addition of new paid customers are expected to have driven the top line.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 4 cents, suggesting no change from the year-ago reported figure. High operating expenses are expected to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Slack this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Slack has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Slack Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Slack Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Slack Technologies, Inc. Quote
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Rollins’ (ROL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.
Automatic Data Processing’s (ADP - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.
