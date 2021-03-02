We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Hibbett Sports is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 40.56% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, HIBB has moved about 39.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 0.55% on average. As we can see, Hibbett Sports is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.61% this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HIBB as it looks to continue its solid performance.