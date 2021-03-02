We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts
Earnings season isn’t over yet.
There are still over 550 companies reporting earnings this week, including many well-known retailers and technology companies.
The earnings hits just keep coming.
With that many reporting, how do you know which companies you should be focused on?
I looked through the charts so you don’t have to.
These 5 are the earnings reports the Street will be watching.
They are the hottest recent IPOs and companies in key industries, like the semiconductors.
5 Must-See Earnings Charts
1. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) was one of the hot IPOs of 2020. It will be reporting its second quarter as a publicly traded company. It missed the first time out of the gate. Shares have retreated off their IPO highs and are up just 7% since the IPO. Is this a buying opportunity?
2. Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss since 2017. Shares are up 110% in the last year and are near 5-year highs. Is it too hot to handle for a company that is only expected to make $0.04 a share in 2021?
3. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL - Free Report) has beat 7 quarters in a row. Shares are up 126% in the last year and now trade at 35x forward earnings. But it’s in the hot semiconductor industry. Does it have more room to run?
4. Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) has only missed twice in the last 5 years. Impressive. Shares sold off sharply in 2020 as the coronavirus hit, but have rallied 18% over the last year to new 5-year highs. At 36x forward earnings, is the US economic recovery already priced in?
5. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) is a true earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s an amazing track record. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 67% in the last year. Shares trade with a forward P/E of “just” 17.9. Is it a bargain even at the highs?
