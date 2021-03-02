Back to top

This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

Earnings season isn’t over yet.

There are still over 550 companies reporting earnings this week, including many well-known retailers and technology companies.

The earnings hits just keep coming.

With that many reporting, how do you know which companies you should be focused on?

I looked through the charts so you don’t have to.

These 5 are the earnings reports the Street will be watching.

They are the hottest recent IPOs and companies in key industries, like the semiconductors.

5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1.    Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) was one of the hot IPOs of 2020. It will be reporting its second quarter as a publicly traded company. It missed the first time out of the gate. Shares have retreated off their IPO highs and are up just 7% since the IPO. Is this a buying opportunity?

2.    Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss since 2017. Shares are up 110% in the last year and are near 5-year highs. Is it too hot to handle for a company that is only expected to make $0.04 a share in 2021?

3.    Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL - Free Report) has beat 7 quarters in a row. Shares are up 126% in the last year and now trade at 35x forward earnings. But it’s in the hot semiconductor industry. Does it have more room to run?

4.    Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) has only missed twice in the last 5 years. Impressive. Shares sold off sharply in 2020 as the coronavirus hit, but have rallied 18% over the last year to new 5-year highs. At 36x forward earnings, is the US economic recovery already priced in?

5.    Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) is a true earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s an amazing track record. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 67% in the last year. Shares trade with a forward P/E of “just” 17.9. Is it a bargain even at the highs?

