We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CoreLogic (CLGX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Falls 2.2%
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX - Free Report) delivered impressive fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as shares of CoreLogic dropped 2.2%, since the earnings release on Mar 1.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.51 per share beat the consensus mark by 2.7% and surged 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Operating leverage, better business mix and cost productivity contributed to the bottom line.
Revenues of $467.6 million also surpassed the consensus mark by 11.8% and increased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from mega wins and pricing.
Other Quarterly Numbers
Underwriting & Workflow Solutions revenues increased 51%. Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions’ segment organic growth was registered at 7%.
CoreLogic, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote
Adjusted EBITDA of $203 million surged 69% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43% expanded 930 basis points (bps).
Balance Sheet
The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $167.4 million compared with $302.3 million recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter. The company generated $116.6 million of cash from operating activities and CapEx was $1.7 million. During the quarter, it paid out $60 million in dividends.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Rollins’ (ROL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago quarter’s figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and rose 6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels on a reported basis.
Automatic Data Processing’s (ADP - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and moved up 0.7% year over year.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>