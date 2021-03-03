We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC - Free Report) owns, manages and develops high-quality student housing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK - Free Report) engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Identiv, Inc. (INVE - Free Report) operates as a security technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT - Free Report) operates as an integrated health and wellness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.
