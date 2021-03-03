Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC - Free Report) owns, manages and develops high-quality student housing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK - Free Report) engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Identiv, Inc. (INVE - Free Report) operates as a security technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT - Free Report) operates as an integrated health and wellness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) - free report >>

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - free report >>

Identiv, Inc. (INVE) - free report >>

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) - free report >>

OYSTER PT PHARM (OYST) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance medical