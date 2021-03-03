Back to top

Company News for Mar 3, 2021

  • Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS - Free Report) gained 0.65% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.
  • AutoZone, Inc.’s (AZO - Free Report) shares increased 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $14.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.07.
  • Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX - Free Report) declined 0.3% after it reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.71 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.57.
  • Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s (KTB - Free Report) shares jumped 7.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.

Published in

auto-tires-trucks pharmaceuticals retail