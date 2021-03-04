We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Polaris Inc (PII) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Polaris Inc (PII - Free Report) closed at $122.81, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the snowmobile and ATV maker had gained 6.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.32% in that time.
PII will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PII is projected to report earnings of $1.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 590.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, up 30.66% from the year-ago period.
PII's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.72 per share and revenue of $8.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.66% and +14.91%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PII should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PII has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.52, so we one might conclude that PII is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PII in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.