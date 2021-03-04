Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 4, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) gained 3% after the company announced fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
  • The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN - Free Report) shares declined 5.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
  • Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) soared 12.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $750.67 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726.30 million.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s (HPE - Free Report) shares increased 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $0.52 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) - free report >>

The Wendys Company (WEN) - free report >>

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) - free report >>

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction retail