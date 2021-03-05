We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bulls & Bears Battle It Out In Big Tech
The Nasdaq 100 traded up 2/3rds of a percent on open only to drop 2%, nearly hitting the level that I outlined in yesterday’s charts, and a massive wave of buyers came in and bought the dip. This all occurred in the first hour of trading as the battle between the bulls and the bears rages on at critical levels.
Cathie Wood’s Innovation-driven Ark Invest ETF (ARK) really epitomizes this market pullback. ARKK was down as much as 25% from its February 16th highs today and remains in the red. Its holdings consist of low-yield winners, with massive growth outlays but little-to-negative profitability today. Stocks like Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Roku (ROKU - Free Report) , Square (SQ - Free Report) , Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) , and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP - Free Report) , to name a few. Stocks that have been priced on earnings 10+ years out.
With yields on their way up, and the economy looking for a swift recovery in the next quarter, investors are quickly pulling profits from its biggest valuation-stretched winners.
