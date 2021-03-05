Back to top

Company News for Mar 5, 2021

  • Shares of The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) gained 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of$0.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc.’s (MEI - Free Report) shares gained 0.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share.
  • Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO - Free Report) increased 1.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL - Free Report) plummeted 32.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.

