Has Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Star Bulk Carriers is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK's full-year earnings has moved 90.50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, SBLK has gained about 52.89% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 2.87%. This means that Star Bulk Carriers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, SBLK belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.51% this year, meaning that SBLK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
SBLK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.