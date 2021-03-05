We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Is MDU Resources (MDU) Up 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for MDU Resources (MDU - Free Report) . Shares have added about 9.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MDU Resources due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
MDU Resources Q4 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y
MDU Resources reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, which increased 19.1% from the year-ago level. This upside was led by a strong performance of its construction companies and regulated energy business.
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $1,385.2 million, up 0.5% from $1,378.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline declined 3.8% from the prior-year quarter to $379 million. Revenues in non-regulated pipeline, construction materials and contracting, construction services and other segments increased 2.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1,006.2 million.
Highlights of the Release
For the quarter under review, operating expenses of $1,239.3 million decreased 0.7% from the prior-year period’s $1,248 million.
Operating income was $145.9 million, up 12.1% year over year.
The company’s interest expenses of $23.4 million were down 4.5% from $24.5 million in the prior-year quarter.
As of Dec 31, 2020, the construction services business had a backlog of $1.27 billion, up from $1.14 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.
As of Dec 31, 2020, the construction materials business had a backlog of $673 million, down from $693 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2020 were $59.6 million compared with $66.5 million at 2019 end.
Total debt amounted to $2,263 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $2,243 million on Dec 31, 2019.
The company’s net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $768.4 million compared with $542.3 million in 2019.
Guidance
MDU Resources issued its 2021 earnings per share guidance of $1.95-$2.15. This estimation is based on several assumptions, worth mentioning are normal weather and continued customer growth of electric and natural gas at 1-2% rate annually. Moreover, it anticipates investing $826 million in the ongoing year and a further $3,048 million during the 2021-2025 forecast period.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.