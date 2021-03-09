We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DocuSign (DOCU) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 11, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 93.8%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $406.8 million, indicating 48% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues as well as professional services and other revenues, both benefiting from strong customer growth and the Seal acquisition.
The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 22 cents, suggesting 83.3% jump from the year-ago quarter. Improving operating performance is likely to have boosted the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
DocuSign Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
DocuSign Inc. price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Inc. Quote
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Rollins’ (ROL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.
Automatic Data Processing’s (ADP - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.
