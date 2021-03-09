Back to top

What's in Store for Clean Energy Fuels' (CLNE) Q4 Earnings?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Mar 9, after market close. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

The company is expected to have gained from the Zero Now program, through which it has been increasing the usage of natural gas track fleet. This is expected to have boosted the company’s fourth-quarter performance.

It is expected to have received some portion of 2020 alternate fuel tax credit (AFTC) revenues in fourth-quarter 2020 and the rest will be obtained in first-half 2021. The entire AFTC is expected in the range of $16-$20 million, after taking into consideration COVID-19 impacts.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at a penny, which indicates a decline of 95.2% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total gallons delivered in the fourth quarter is 100 million, indicating a 2.9% decline from the year-ago period.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clean Energy Fuels this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Clean Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following companies that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

GEVO Inc. (GEVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Mar 18. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The ExOne Company (XONE - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Mar 11. It has an Earnings ESP of +28.58% and a Zacks Rank 3.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter earnings on Mar 11. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

