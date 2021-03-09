We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
APA Completes the Formation of New Holding Company
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) recently completed the previously announced holding company structure. Earlier in January, the company announced plans to form a new holding company, APA Corporation, following the approval of its board of directors.
The new holding company replaces Apache (which used to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange) as the public company. Apache’s existing stake got converted automatically on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of APA Corporation. Notably, the new entity maintains Apache’s ticker symbol and acquired the latter’s Suriname and Dominican Republic subsidiaries.
Apache now became a direct subsidiary of the new holding company and will continue to hold its current oil and gas assets in the United States, units in Egypt and the U.K. where it carries out its activities in the Forties and Beryl areas of the central North Sea. Moreover, the oil and gas producer retains its existing business interests in midstream operator Altus Midstream Company (ALTM - Free Report) and Altus Midstream LP, which operates as a special purpose acquisition company.
It is to be noted that a holding company provides several advantages in managing risks, and offers financial and administrative flexibility. It enables firms to lower their tax bill, protect patents and diversify their units’ operations efficiently. Importantly, the company’s action modernizes its operating and legal framework by making it more compatible with other companies having arms operating worldwide.
Company Summary
Founded in 1954, this Houston, TX-based APA is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Geographically, the company’s operations are based in the United States, Egypt and in the North Sea of the United Kingdom.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
APA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked players in the energy space include Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) and Denbury Inc. (DEN - Free Report), each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
