We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Roche (RHHBY) Withdraws Bladder Cancer Indication for Tecentriq
Roche (RHHBY - Free Report) announced that it is voluntarily withdrawing the indication of prior-platinum-treated metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC, bladder cancer) for immuno-oncology drug, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in the United States.
We remind investors that Tecentriq was granted accelerated approval in 2016 for the treatment of prior-platinum-treated mUC based on the results from the IMvigor210 study (cohort 2).
The continued approval for this indication was contingent upon the results of IMvigor211, the original post marketing requirements (PMR) for the prior-platinum-treated mUC indication. This study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in the PD-L1 high patient population.
As a result, the FDA designated the IMvigor130 study as the PMR, which will continue until the final analysis. Roche has decided to voluntarily withdraw this indication in recognition of the principles of the Accelerated Approval Program, as it believes the treatment landscape in prior-platinum (second-line) mUC to have rapidly evolved with the emergence of new treatment options.
Roche’s stock has gained 2.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.5%.
Tecentriq generated sales of CHF 2.7 billion in 2020, up 55%.
Roche’s Tecentriq is already approved in the United States, the EU and other regions around the world, either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or chemotherapies in various forms of NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, certain types of metastatic urothelial cancer, PD-L1-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma.
While the uptake of Tecentriq has been strong, it is currently facing stiff competition from immuno-oncology therapies like Merck’s (MRK - Free Report) Keytruda and Bristol-Myers’ (BMY - Free Report) Opdivo in various indications. AstraZeneca’s (AZN - Free Report) Imfinzi is also approved for some of these indications.
Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>