New Strong Sell Stocks for March 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK - Free Report) operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI - Free Report) offers a suite of industrial automation systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI - Free Report) operates online commerce platforms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.2% downward over the last 30 days.

