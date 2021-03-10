We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Top Stock Picks for Week of March 8, 2021
Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT - Free Report) , is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage. The company recently saw a solid Q4 earnings report that led to an uptick in the stock. Rocket reported earnings in late February, seeing a double digit EPS beat to the upside. While the company has been around for a while, this was only the second earnings report as Rocket had its IPO back in August. Still, analysts are very excited about Rocket's potential to capture the $3.5T mortgage market. We have seen estimates raised for both the next quarter the current year. Moreover, the board declared a special dividend of $1.11 per share, payable to shareholders.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Shopify has a rich partner ecosystem, which is a growth driver. Partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past one year's time. Shopify has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity position and no debt obligations.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>